FORA Capital LLC Invests $52,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,492. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

