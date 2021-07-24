FORA Capital LLC Invests $55,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $196.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.88.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

