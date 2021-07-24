FORA Capital LLC Invests $66,000 in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3,789.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -562.71 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

