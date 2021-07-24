FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.22. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

