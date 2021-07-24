FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $113.31 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.48.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $552,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,087. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

