FORA Capital LLC Sells 1,866 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TVTY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $15,997,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 356,814 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.