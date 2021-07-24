FORA Capital LLC Takes $73,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FR opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

