Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $297.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 80,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

