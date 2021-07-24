Franchise Brands plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:FRAN)

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON FRAN opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Friday. Franchise Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.97. The company has a market capitalization of £145.55 million and a P/E ratio of 50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In related news, insider Stephen Hemsley purchased 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £34,104 ($44,557.09). Also, insider Chris Dent purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £999.57 ($1,305.94).

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

