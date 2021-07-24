French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 19.93 ($0.26). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 18.95 ($0.25), with a volume of 8,293 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.93.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

