Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FJTSY has been the topic of several other research reports. lowered Fujitsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded Fujitsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Fujitsu from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

FJTSY opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.75. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

