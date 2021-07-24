Furucombo Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $223,227.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00123222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00142459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,946.98 or 0.99724213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.00 or 0.00875406 BTC.

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

