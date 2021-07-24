Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $136.56 and last traded at $137.36. Approximately 96,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,279,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.48.
FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.72.
The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Futu by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after buying an additional 929,123 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 740,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,881,000 after acquiring an additional 598,734 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 268.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,655,000 after acquiring an additional 374,732 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
