Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $136.56 and last traded at $137.36. Approximately 96,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,279,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.48.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.72.

The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.97.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Futu by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after buying an additional 929,123 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 740,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,881,000 after acquiring an additional 598,734 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 268.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,655,000 after acquiring an additional 374,732 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

