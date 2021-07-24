FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the financial services provider will earn $14.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.16.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $671,132,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $93,179,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,110,000 after acquiring an additional 417,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

