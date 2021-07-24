FY2021 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Lifted by KeyCorp

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after purchasing an additional 695,017 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 722,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after acquiring an additional 603,907 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

