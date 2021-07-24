FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Cut by Analyst

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

CQP stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,124,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 893,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

