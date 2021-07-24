FY2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Decreased by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $10.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.83. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $515.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after buying an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $256,948,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

