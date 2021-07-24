FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.87. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

