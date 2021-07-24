G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 68.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,818 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,000 in the last ninety days. 14.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

