Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) Insider Raymond Shorrocks Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) insider Raymond Shorrocks bought 50,000 shares of Galilee Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$24,200.00 ($17,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 8.85.

Get Galilee Energy alerts:

Galilee Energy Company Profile

Galilee Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Australia, the United States, and Chile. It primarily explores for coal seam gas. The company's flagship project is the Glenaras gas project located within the ATP 2019 permit, which covers an area of approximately 4000 square kilometers in western Queensland's Galilee Basin.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galilee Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galilee Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.