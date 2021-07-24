GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $27.30 on Friday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $745.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.69.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.70%.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,784 shares of company stock worth $3,616,604. Corporate insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

