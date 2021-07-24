GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. GameStop posted sales of $942.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GameStop by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GME traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.36. 1,316,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.19. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.10 and a beta of -2.14.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

