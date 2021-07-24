Gateley’s (GTLY) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Friday. Gateley has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.99 ($3.00). The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.62 million and a PE ratio of 18.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Gateley’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

