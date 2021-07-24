GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. GDS posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie reduced their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GDS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GDS by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in GDS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GDS by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in GDS by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,028,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,709. GDS has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.03.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

