General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 36.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42,673 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $29,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

