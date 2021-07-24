GenesisX (XGS) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $55,702.56 and $4.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,746,234 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

