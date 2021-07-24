Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Genuine Parts updated its FY21 guidance to $6.20-6.35 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $129.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.04 and a 12 month high of $135.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.
In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Genuine Parts Company Profile
Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.
