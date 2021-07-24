Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 192,103 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,103 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 652,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 551,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,641,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OVID. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $253.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

