Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 5,767 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the first quarter worth $1,035,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the first quarter worth $585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the first quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 28.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

