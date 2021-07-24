Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 520.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 310,212 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 278,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 791,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.27. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $274.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.