Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.