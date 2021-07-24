Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

HBIO stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.65 million, a P/E ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

