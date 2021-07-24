Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541,595 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Surgalign worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Surgalign by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

