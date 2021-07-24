Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

NYSE GGB opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gerdau by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after buying an additional 977,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,311,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after buying an additional 411,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 2,867,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gerdau by 903.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 2,003,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

