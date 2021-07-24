Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,548,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

