Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GVDNY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.45.

Givaudan stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Read More: 52-week highs

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.