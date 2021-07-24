Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GVDNY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.45.

Givaudan stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

