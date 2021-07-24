Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $109.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.45.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.75.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

