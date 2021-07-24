Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 80.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 59,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 288,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 38.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

