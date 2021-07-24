Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GKOS. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $51,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

