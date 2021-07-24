GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report sales of $10.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $10.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $9.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $44.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.36 billion to $45.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.20 billion to $48.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. 3,755,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

