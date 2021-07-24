Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,562,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

NYSE:WD opened at $102.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

