Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Pinterest by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.89 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $3,973,349.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,375 shares of company stock worth $76,005,123 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

