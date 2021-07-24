Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in STERIS by 99.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $17,143,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS stock opened at $212.47 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $151.79 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

