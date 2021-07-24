Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 471 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $203.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $146.51 and a 52 week high of $203.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.