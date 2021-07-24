Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 7,680 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 132.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $7,824,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,559,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

