Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 83,748 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,748 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

