Global Social Chain Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $71,537.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

GSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

