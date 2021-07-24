Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,217 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

