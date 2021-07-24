Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 193,176 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 186.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of S&T Bancorp worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $12,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 165,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,805,000 after buying an additional 54,759 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,231,000 after buying an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

