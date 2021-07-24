Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.80 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 196.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $773.24 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.27 and a 52 week high of $901.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $832.56.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.